Missing Brunswick County man found dead at Myrtle Beach hotel

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A missing Brunswick County man has been found dead at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to the Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner.
Around 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the Sandy Beach Resort in regards to a missing persons report of Gregory Earl Cole.
Cole, 69, was found dead in the bed of his hotel room.
The coroner’s officer says Cole, who was missing from Brunswick County, died between Nov. 7 and 8.
“MBPD continues to investigate and additional details will be released at the appropriate time,” the coroner’s office wrote in an email.