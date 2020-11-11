NC health system aims to be early vaccine distributor

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — The CEO of Atrium Health in North Carolina says he anticipates the hospital network will be chosen as an “early site” to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc.
Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods said Tuesday that the Charlotte-based health system has purchased refrigeration units that could store 300,000 does of the vaccine. Those units are necessary since the vaccine needs to be kept at low temperatures.
Pfizer says the vaccine has 90% effectiveness based on early and incomplete test results.
The Charlotte Observer reports Atrium Health has taken a financial hit this year responding to the virus outbreak, and initially postponing many non-essential surgeries.