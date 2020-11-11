NC reports more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases in single day

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY/WTVD) — North Carolina health officials are reporting the single-highest day increase in COVID-19 cases.

The state is reporting an increase of 3,119 cases. North Carolina has now reported a total of 300,561 COVID-19 cases since March.

“This is not the milestone we want to be hitting, particularly as we head into holidays where people want to come together. I am asking North Carolinians to do what they do best, look out for each other. Wear a mask. Wait six feet apart. Wash your hands often. We’ve had more time to learn about this devastating virus and study after study shows that these three simple actions can help keep our family, friends and neighbors from getting sick,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D., said.

With 97 percent of hospitals reporting, hospitalizations are up 16 to 1,246 and the percent of positive tests climbed to 7.9%.

There have been 38 more deaths, bringing the total to 4,698 statewide.

NCDHHS reported 29,886 new tests were completed.

Gov. Roy Cooper took to Twitter to release a statement about the uptick in COVID-19 cases.

High case counts, including our highest day ever today, and other key metrics are why North Carolina is staying paused in Phase 3 while we lower the indoor gathering limit to 10. Wearing a mask, social distancing and being smart about this pandemic are more important than ever. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) November 11, 2020



Cooper said high case count is one of several metrics the state looks at when determining what steps to take. He said that’s why he decided the state would remain in Phase 3 of his reopening plan but also reduce the number of people allowed at indoor gatherings.