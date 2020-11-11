NC Sheriff: Mom charged with abuse after child’s fingernails, toenails removed

A woman is jailed after a child abuse investigation that began in early October.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said the child had been taken to the Children’s Emergency Department at Vidant Medical Center, and hospital staff called for deputies after they found several serious injuries on the child — including the loss of multiple fingernails and toenails.

Deputies also discovered the child was also tested positive for narcotics.

The child’s mother, Nikki Manning, 30, of Greenville was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center on one charge of felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

