North Carolina city council nixes ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ mural

GREENVILLE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina city council has rejected a proposal to have a “Black Lives Do Matter” mural painted on a local street, opting instead for a mural which reads “Unite Against Racism.”

The Daily Reflector reports Greenville City Councilman William Litchfield used a procedural move that allowed the council to vote on requiring artists who asked to paint the message to use the words “Unite Against Racism” or not paint at all.

Mayor P.J. Connelly cast the tie-breaking vote for the new language. Connelly then broke the tie on a second vote to approve the mural project with the new language.