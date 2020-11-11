Retired Army General speaks at Leland Veterans Day ceremony

LELAND, NC (WWAY)–Members of the VFW Post 12196 and American Legion Post 68 held their annual Veterans Day Memorial Service on Wednesday.

The rain forced this years event indoors, while many other people enjoyed the ceremony virtually.

Retired United States Army General Daniel Allyn was one of the many veterans that spoke at the event. The military veterans in attendance at the ceremony say Veterans Day is for Americans to honor the military and see the camaraderie they’ve formed while serving our country.

“It’s so important for our country to understand what service to the nation means and the brotherhood and sisterhood and camaraderie that comes with serving with others that have a shared commitment to something greater than themselves,” says Allyn.

VFW Post 12196 Commander Gerald Decker says it’s also a day for the the veterans themselves to reflect and share stories that are sometimes forgotten.

“It’s a time to honor all veterans and the service they’ve given to their country,” Decker says. “It’s also the memories that many of them take that we need to remember today for those who are no longer with us, those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”