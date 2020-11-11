Santa Claus is still coming to Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Good news! Santa Claus is planning his trip down from the North Pole to see families at Mayfaire in Wilmington, though visits will look a little different from years past.

Starting November 27 through Christmas Eve, you’ll find Santa and his team of elves at 865 Inspiration Drive.

- Advertisement -

Visits will be contactless, with families sitting six feet away to ensure proper social distancing.

Santa Claus can’t wait to hear what’s on your list and will still be available to talk with his little elves-in-training.

Santa will be available for photos during the following times:

November 27 – December 24: Monday – Saturday, 11am-3:30pm, 4:30pm-8pm

Sunday, 12pm-2pm, 2:30pm-6pm

Christmas Eve, 9am 1pm, 2pm-5pm

Santa is away at the North Pole on November 30 and December 7.

All guests must schedule their visit online here. You’ll select a date and time, purchase your photo package, and then head to Mayfaire for your pictures. All visitors must wear masks before, during, and after photos.

Santa’s Arrival Party and Santa Cares are canceled for 2020, but Mayfaire is hosting other events like the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare’s Festival of Trees and Cape Fear Optimist Club Christmas Tree Farm and Hickory Farms & Dewey’s Bakery.

To view a full list of holiday hours, Santa photo packages, and more seasonal information, visit here.