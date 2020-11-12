2 hour delay for students in several area schools Friday

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — Students in at least three counties in the Cape Fear will operate on a two hour delay on Friday due to flooding.

Columbus County Schools will operate on a 2 hour delay for students on Friday due to the potential for flooded roads. According to a Columbus County Schools spokesman, staff should report at regular time, but should use caution and best judgment when traveling to work.

Following discussions with multiple local agencies, Pender County Schools will have a 2 hour delayed start for school on Friday. A Pender County Schools spokesman said this delay will allow for travel conditions to improve in the morning for students and staff.

The principal at Columbus Charter School in Whiteville said the school will also operate on a two hour delay on Friday for students and staff.

A spokesman for Brunswick County Schools said they are also on a district wide 2 hour delay on Friday due to the amount of water on the roadways.

Other schools in the Cape Fear released early on Thursday due to heavy rain and flooding in the area.