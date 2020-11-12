Battleship NC delays opening on Friday because of forecast flooding

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Battleship North Carolina won’t open to visitors until 10 a.m. on Friday because of expected flooding.

Extensive rain combined with a king tide and the morning high tide is forecast to impede access to the ship before 10 a.m.

High tidal flooding is expected to continue over the next week.

“It is always recommended that visitors monitor tide and weather information before visiting low-lying areas of the Cape Fear coast such as the Battleship,” according to a release sent by the ship.