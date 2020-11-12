Church that defied stay-at-home order hosts weeklong event in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — A church that reportedly held packed services in Charlotte during Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order earlier this year is under scrutiny again for hosting a weeklong convocation amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
Kingdom City Church is holding its 3rd Holy Convocation from Nov. 9 through Nov. 15 at its location on Brookshire Boulevard.
The advertisement for the event says, “The Giants Are Coming,” referring to its lineup of preachers, but neighbor Edward Craig fears they are bringing more than the word of God.
“I want to see it shut down,” Craig told Channel 9.
He worries that with so many people the church is becoming the right environment for the wrong thing.
In April, Eyewitness News reported that police had to step in to get the church to stop holding services after its Pastor, Brian Carn, shared a message with churchgoers suggesting he had been sick with the virus. Despite those symptoms he described, neighbors close to the church told us they saw big crowds gathering on Sundays, which at the time was a violation of the state’s stay-at-home order.