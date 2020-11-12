Heavy rain causing flooding, closures on roads in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of flooding on roads from heavy rain Thursday.

According to an alert from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, there is water across the road in the 1500 block of Ocean Highway W. in Shallotte.

There is also water across roadway at Anglers Marine.

The 400 block of Benton Road is nearly impassible due to high water.

Highway 17 S just before Cumbee Rd, there is 2-3” of water across both lanes.

River Road near Telegraph Road is closed due to wreck.

