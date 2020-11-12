Man convicted in North Carolina of assaulting woman on plane

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — A federal jury in North Carolina has convicted a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he was seated next to on a plane.

U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy says in a news release that 28-year-old Siva K. Durbesula of India was convicted of abusive sexual contact aboard an airplane.

- Advertisement -

Prosecutors said Durbesula was a passenger aboard a Spirit Airlines flight from Chicago O’Hare to Myrtle Beach in June 2019 when he sexually assaulted the 22-year-old woman seated next to him.

According to prosecutors, after the flight crew separated Durbesula from his victim, he asked to return to his former seat so he could speak to her again.