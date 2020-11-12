Pender County Library wants your best recipes to create community cookbook

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Library is launching the Community Cookbook Project to connect with our local community through the sharing of family recipes, memories, and stories.

The library is working to compile a cookbook filled with our community’s favorite recipes.

“Our goal is to collect as many recipes as possible during the months of November and December,” the county wrote in a release. “If enough recipes are received, we’ll explore ways of sharing the results, including a recipe booklet to sell to raise funds to boost library services.”

You’re asked to include your name for identification, your mailing address, and phone number so they can contact you with questions or updates.

“We also welcome notes about any family memories or traditions to accompany the recipe as well,” the county wrote.

You can submit recipes via social media, email, and U.S. mail, or drop it off in person at either library location in Burgaw or Hampstead. You may email them to infodesk@pendercountync.gov or share them with us via Facebook or Instagram @pendercountylibrary. Photos are welcomed.

If you prefer to use the postal service, mail to Pender County Library, P.O. Box 879, Burgaw, N.C. 28425. For more information or assistance, call Pender County Library at 910-259-1234 during regular business hours.