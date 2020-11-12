Trask Middle School students return to class after being evacuated for possible gas leak

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Students at Trask Middle School are back in the classrooms after being evacuated for a possible gas leak on Thursday.

It happened around 11:10 a.m.

During the evacuation, New Hanover County Schools says students and staff were moved inside Laney High School due to inclement weather.

“New Hanover County Fire Department and NHCS maintenance crews on the scene assessed the situation, determined that there was no gas leak, and cleared the building for the return of students and staff at approximately 11:45 a.m.,” NHCS wrote in a news release.

No injuries were reported.