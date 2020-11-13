3 YEARS LATER: No one charged in Pender County child’s murder

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Friday mark three years since a 5-year-old child in Pender County was sexually assaulted and strangled.

The murder of Paitin Fields remains unsolved.

On November 13, 2017, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said Paitin’s grandparents and uncle, David Prevatte, drove Paitin to the hospital after finding her unresponsive in their home.

Paitin died two days later.

In June 2018, the sheriff’s office named Prevatte a suspect in the murder. Still, no one has actually been charged in the case.

WWAY checked in with the sheriff’s office and a spokesman says they are no updates in the case.