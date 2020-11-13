Cape Fear Memorial Bridge ramp to close for manhole installation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The southbound Front Street off-ramp of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will be closed next weekend while a contractor for CFPUA installs a manhole in the area.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, crews will close the southbound off-ramp of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. The southbound lane of South Front Street will also be closed between Meares and Marstellar streets. The ramp and road are scheduled to re-open at 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23.

The closures will allow a CFPUA contractor to install a manhole near the intersection of South Front and Marstellar streets. Message boards will be placed in the area ahead of the closures to alert drivers.

Northbound traffic on South Front Street is not expected to be impacted. Traffic coming into Wilmington via the bridge will be detoured onto South Third Street.

See below for a map of the closures and detour: