WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More than a billion people around the world began commemorating Diwali on Thursday, with a major celebration planned for Saturday.

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights that marks the start of the new year.

The celebration lasts five days and usually involves large community gatherings. But it is being scaled back this year to more intimate gatherings due to the pandemic.

Despite the changes, thousands of people in the United States are expected to celebrate.