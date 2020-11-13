Friday the 13th brings an eerie feeling to the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–It is the second Friday the 13th of the year, the last one in March coincided with a national shut down for the coronavirus. It left people across the Cape Fear with a weary feeling headed into Friday.

Friday the 13th is a day with uncertain origins and a wide range of opinions on how it all began.

“If you look at the history of it, it started a couple thousand years ago by someone not etching a 13th line on a stone,” says Ghost Walk of Old Wilmington owner John Hirchak. “That sort of developed into the unlucky 13 we have now.”

The feeling of bad luck is tied to superstitions; like never spilling the salt, walking under a ladder, and years of bad luck for a broken mirror, but not everyone agrees.

“I mean, I’ve broken plenty of mirrors and I’m still here,” says Leland resident Krista Schultz. “So, I think I’m okay.”

Hirchak says whether you believe this day brings good luck or bad luck, Friday the 13th always makes things a little bit more interesting.

“It ends up making for a more engaged tour,” Hirchak said. “Now as far as the activity of the spirits you know I can’t say it’s more active on Friday the 13th or a full moon or an overcast night, but with the ambience I think people are just more into it.”