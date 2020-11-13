ELECTION 2020: President Donald Trump wins North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY/WTVD) — President Donald Trump is the apparent winner of the tightly contested race in North Carolina.

On Friday, counties in North Carolina must submit their final vote tallies, including all provisional and absentee ballots.

As votes were added to the unofficial results, it became clear that Trump had received more votes than challenger Joe Biden.

Trump’s victory in North Carolina is worth an extra 15 electoral college votes. That brings the president to 232.

Georgia was the only other state that still had not been called as of Friday, but more votes tallied in that state caused it to be projected as a win for Joe Biden.

