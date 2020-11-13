SC woman accused of assaulting man for not having dinner ready

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A woman allegedly broke a glass cup over a man’s head in Myrtle Beach because he didn’t have dinner ready when she woke up, according to police.

Police responded to the 1100 block of North Oak Street Monday for reports of an assault, according to the police report. The victim told police Stacy Rose Zelaya-Sheff was asleep and when she woke up, she got mad at him because the dinner he was making wasn’t finished yet.

Zelaya-Sheff allegedly started yelling at the victim and slapping him in the face, and when he tried to walk away, she broke a glass cup over the back of his head, according to the police report. Police said they observed a bleeding cut on the back of his head, along with some shattered glass on his neck and shirt.

Zelaya-Sheff is also accused of taking the victim’s phone and throwing it on the floor, breaking the screen, police said.

