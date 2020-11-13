School board officially renames Walter L. Parsley Elementary

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Schools Board of Education has voted to rename Walter L. Parsley Elementary School.

The move comes after the community was given 60 days to provide suggestions for a new school name.

Eight names were considered by board members before the vote was taken at their regular board meeting on Monday.

“I’m excited for us to move forward into this next chapter, and for all the great possibilities our future holds for our students, staff, and community! We will work hard to make the name Masonboro Elementary synonymous with academic excellence, where we nurture responsible decision-makers, who are cooperative, passionate self-learners respectful of diversity in a safe and caring environment,” says Dr. Robin Hamilton, Principal.

The new school name goes into effect for the 2021-2022 school year.

Parsley played a role in the 1898 Massacre in Wilmington, which had some people calling for the name of the school to change.