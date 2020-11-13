Photos released of possible suspect’s car in deadly Walmart shooting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A teen was fatally shot at the Walmart in Monkey Junction late Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Walmart for shots fired.

When they arrived, deputies found 17-year-old man who had been shot. The teen was taken to the hospital where he died.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

If you know any information call the NHSO at (910) 798-4162 or use Text-a-Tip.

The photos below is a car of interest in the case and may have 30 day tags.