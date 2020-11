WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has hailed developments in the race for a vaccine for the resurgent coronavirus.

Speaking from the Rose Garden of Friday, Trump said a vaccine would ship in “a matter of weeks” to vulnerable populations, though the Food and Drug Administration has not yet been asked to grant the necessary emergency approvals.

- Advertisement -

In addition, there’s no information yet as to whether the vaccine worked in vulnerable populations or only in younger, healthier study volunteers.