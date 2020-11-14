Fayetteville native among American peacekeepers killed in Egypt helicopter crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — One of the five American peacekeepers killed when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in the Sinai Peninsula of Egypt on Thursday was a 34-year-old Fayetteville native, the U.S. Army announced on Saturday.

The United States Army identified the five U.S. Army soldiers who died as a result of a suspected mechanical malfunction of a UH-60 helicopter.

In total, seven military members apart of a peacekeeping operation with the Multinational Force and Observers in Egypt were killed in the crash.

Read more here.