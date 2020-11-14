Gilbert Burnett, judge and community leader, dies at 95

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The StarNews reports that Gilbert Burnett, a longtime local judge and New Hanover County resident credited with revolutionizing sentencing for juveniles and those committing minor offenses, has died at the age of 95.

Burnett, who led an active community and cultural life in addition to his legal pursuits, died at his home in Wilmington on Monday morning, Nov. 9, according to his son, John Stephen Burnett of Wrightsville Beach.

- Advertisement -

Judge Burnett, a 2017 recipient of a StarNews Lifetime Achievement Award, was known for many things locally, including his involvement with Thalian Association Community Theatre. He was also a founding member of the Wilmington Harbor Enhancement Trust, or WHET, one of the early groups to tout development of Wilmington’s riverfront for both locals and visitors.

Read more here.