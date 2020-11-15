1 adult, 3 juveniles caught breaking into multiple vehicles

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Multiple incidents of breaking and entering into vehicles led to the arrest of one adult and three juveniles in Wrightsville Beach overnight.

A joint operation involving Wrightsville PD, Wilmington PD, and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, including SABLE and K-9 units, led to the capture of the four perpetrators around 3 a.m. Sunday.

At least one car was stolen from Brunswick County; this was confirmed by the Brunswick Sheriff’s Office. At least one other car broken into was from Wrightsville Beach; this was confirmed by Wrightsville PD.

The adult faces charges and remains in custody. Details of those charges and the identity of the suspect have not yet been released. New Hanover County Juvenile Services are helping to assist the investigation of the three juveniles.