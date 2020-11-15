Brady, Buccaneers bounce back with 46-23 win over Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 341 yards and was involved in four touchdowns, Ronald Jones ran for a franchise-record 98-yard touchdown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bounced back from a dreadful defeat last week with a resounding 46-23 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Coming off a 38-3 defeat to the Saints, Brady threw touchdown passes to Cameron Brate, Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski and ran for another score in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

- Advertisement -

Jones finished with a career-high 192 yards and became the fourth NFL player with a TD run of 98 yards or longer, joining Tony Dorsett, Derrick Henry and Ahman Green.