Cop responds to house fire call to find his own home burning to the ground, saves lives of entire family

SEMINOLE, OK (ABC News) — A police officer in Oklahoma is being hailed as a hero after taking quick action to rescue his entire family after responding to reports of a fire only to realize that it was his own house that was burning down.

The incident occurred when Officer Anthony Louie of the Seminole Police Department, just east of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was responding to reports of a house fire in the early morning hours on Nov. 13, according to a social media post made by Seminole FOP Lodge 138, the Fraternal Order of Police in the region.

- Advertisement -

But when Louie arrived on scene he discovered that it was his own home that was on fire with his family still inside the home.

“Officer Louie made entry into the residence and successfully rescued his family,” said the Seminole FOP on their Facebook page. “Upon entering the residence he had to run through the flame engulfed porch and in doing so sustained serious burns and smoke inhalation injuries. Officer Louie’s family was not physically injured due to his bravery and quick action.”

According to Seminole FOP Lodge 138’s Facebook page, many residents in the region have reached out to them in support of Louise and wanting to donate to his family following his act of bravery.

The condition of Louie and his family has not been disclosed and the cause of the fire has not yet been announced.

“The overwhelming support received for Officer Louie has been amazing and his family and fellow officers wish to thank each and every person for their thoughts and prayers,” said Seminole FOP Lodge 138’s post on Facebook.