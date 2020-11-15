Friends celebrate Carly Rae Baron’s life

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Powerful. Beautiful inside and out. A light.

Carly Rae Baron’s family and friends like Doron Morgan say she was all these things and more.

“She’s that kind of person that’s like a wildfire,” Morgan says, “Everything she touches becomes just as bright and warm as her.”

The UNCW student was shot and killed on Wrightsville Avenue Halloween night. Two weeks after her death, her loved ones are still grieving.

But Saturday wasn’t about that. Instead, dozens of people gathered to celebrate Carly’s life and impact at a picnic shelter in Long Leaf Park.

“She was so genuine,” says her roommate, Diamond Bentley. “So authentic. She was amazing. She was powerful, she was beautiful. She was everything that you could’ve thought of that’s great and then some.”

Baron had just turned 23, and many say she was a jack of all trades. She shined on the basketball court and according to Morgan, excelled in her UNCW communications classes.

“Whatever she said, it had power behind it. And it was just so wholesome and sincere, and it made you smile. And she was just so likeable that you couldn’t help but laugh at what she said.”

Bentley says Baron also modeled during New York Fashion Week:

“Everybody was drawn to her. She was literally like, the fire to desire. She was the light to the room.”

A light that drew dozens of loved ones to Long Leaf Park Saturday night, reminiscing as they watched images of Carly flicker across the screen.

“It hits different,” says Morgan, “when you realize that one person can really make an impact like her.”

Though she may be gone, her friends say her light keeps shining. It will remain in the hearts of those she touched along the way.