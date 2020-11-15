Salvation Army holding food drive Wednesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This Wednesday, the Salvation Army is holding a can drive at it’s Floral Parkway and Hampstead locations, and Major Mark Craddock says they need your help.

“We would provide roughly a thousand food boxes to families throughout Cape Fear. So far this year we’re hitting almost between almost 1600 to 1700 food boxes.”

If you go to either of those locations with seven cans between 7 AM and 7 pm, you’ll get a voucher for a free McDonald’s sandwich, and fill a need in the Cape Fear that’s only grown over the past few months.

“Because of Covid responses, we’re seeing more food demands from families coming to the Salvation Army, trying to make ends meet. You have a lot more families with kids at home now. You’re feeding more people. Incomes are tighter.”

Wilmington isn’t the only area experiencing this need. Studies show rural areas are hurting the most.

“We’re finding now food going through our Cape Fear county areas. We’ve opened an office in Hampstead and office over in Bladen and we’re seeing food being pushed out in those regions as well.”

With the holidays coming up, Craddock says it’s more important than ever to give both food and hope to these families.

“And part of what we can do to help build hope is provide basic food service for that family. So that that’s one less thing that they have to worry about, and they can concentrate on other things such as education for their children, keeping their jobs, paying other bills, whatever it is that that family needs to be successful and to build hope in their family.”