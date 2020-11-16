Bond raised for suspects connected to Brunswick County murder

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three people charged in connection with the murder of a Shallotte man appeared in court on Monday.

27-year-old Aaron Scott Hoostal of Shallotte was reported missing on November 11 and his body was found in a wooded area Friday night.

- Advertisement -

32-year-old Michael Joseph Britton has been charged with first degree murder.

36-year Tiffany Joann Henderson and 28-year-old Vincent Michael Urbanik have been charged with accessory after the fact.

In court on Monday, Henderson and Urbanik had their secured bonds raised from $20,000 to $500,000.

Henderson had been released on bond but was placed back into custody.

Britton is being held without bond.