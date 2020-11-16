Bonds increased for trio charged in Shallotte man’s murder

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three people charged in the murder of a Shallotte man made their first court appearances Monday.

27-year-old Aaron Scott Hoostal, of Shallotte, was reported missing on Nov. 11 and his body was found in a wooded area Friday night, deputies say.

32-year-old Michael Joseph Britton has been charged with first degree murder.

Tiffany Joann Henderson, 36, and Vincent Michael Urbanik, 28, have been charged with accessory after the fact.

In court Monday, Henderson and Urbanik had their secured bonds raised from $20,00 to $500,000.

Henderson was released on bond, but was placed back into custody.

Britton is being held without bond.