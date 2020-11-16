Hand sanitizer stations to be placed throughout downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 50 hand sanitizer stations will soon be placed throughout downtown Wilmington.

These hand sanitizer stations were made possible by New Hanover Regional Medical Center as well as contributions from Wilmington Downtown, Inc. (WDI) and Municipal Service District (MSD).

The hand sanitizer stations will be “hosted” by local business owners who will store them indoors overnight. MSD Ambassadors will work with the host businesses to keep them restocked as needed in the future.

“WDI and MSD are so excited to have partnered with New Hanover Regional Medical Center to make these hand sanitizer stations available to Downtown, as part of their Let’s Make Healthier Happen campaign” WDI Vice-Chair Deb Hays said. She added “Cleanliness and safety are top priorities for us all. We hope to see you in downtown soon!”