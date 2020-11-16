NC chief justice race still tight as counties finish count

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Candidates in North Carolina’s still-undecided races for Supreme Court chief justice and attorney general are awaiting final official results from several counties.

Current Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and challenger Paul Newby remained in an extremely close election on Monday, and a statewide recount was likely as only hundreds of votes separated the candidates.

- Advertisement -

State law gives the trailing candidate in the race until noon Tuesday to request a recount.

In the race for attorney general, Democratic incumbent Josh Stein led Republican Jim O’Neill by a margin outside the recount window.

Under state law, the Board of Elections is supposed to certify results next week.