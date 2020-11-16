Salvation Army collecting canned food items on Wednesday for local families

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the holiday season quickly approaching, the Salvation Army is doing what it can to help out families in need across the Cape Fear — and you can too.

This Wednesday from 7:00 am until 7:00 pm, the organization will be collecting canned food items at their Floral Parkway and Hampstead locations.

The pandemic has made it more difficult for many area families to put food on the table. Your donation can go a long way toward helping a struggling family — and you can get a McDonald’s gift certificate for your donation, too.

This event replaces the WWAY one day blitz this year because of the pandemic. The donations typically get the Salvation Army stocked into next summer.