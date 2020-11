WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Santa is definitely coming to Wilmington’s Independence Mall again this year. The pandemic won’t keep him away.

Santa will be there starting Black Friday, and stay until Christmas Eve.

You do have to make a reservation this year. Visits with Santa will be contactless, and you will be required to wear a face mask.

But even with the precautions, he will be listening to your wish lists so he can bring you what you want on Christmas!