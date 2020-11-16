SC man faces 14 counts of animal cruelty after dog skeletons found in yard

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has charged an South Carolina man with multiple counts of animal cruelty, according to deputies.

Steven Graham, 24, of Big Dam Swamp Road, Andrews, was charged with 14 counts of animal cruelty after Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies found dogs and puppies abandoned in poor health at a residence on Voss Trail, Georgetown, Sunday.

- Advertisement -

GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW >>



Graham was arrested after deputies were alerted about dogs being left chained and in cages without food or clean water. One adult dog and seven puppies were left inside the mobile home while others were chained outside. They appeared emaciated, and some had sores. A number of dog skeletons were found in the yard.

Read more here.