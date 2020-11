WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An odd, but familiar sight on the streets of Wilmington is moving. It’s Lucy, the mannequin always happily waving to drivers on 16th street.

Family medical supply, where Lucy lives, is moving. Lucy will be going, too.

She’s been spending more time indoors lately as the company prepares, but she still greets customers inside.

Family Medical is moving across the street this month. It does plan for Lucy to continue waving at drivers at the new location.