Man dies, 2 wounded in shootout near North Carolina courthouse

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) – Police say one man was killed and two more were wounded in a shootout near a North Carolina courthouse that was placed on lockdown as a result.

News outlets report Greensboro police said in a news release that 20-year-old Avion Imeen McLean died at the hospital on Monday.

A second shooting victim remains in critical condition and a third man suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police said multiple people exchanged gunfire near the South Eugene Street entrance of the Guilford County Courthouse.

So far, there have been no arrests in the incident.