NCDHHS introduces COVID-19 County Alert System, warns restrictions could tighten if numbers rise

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As COVID-19 cases rise across the country, North Carolina is now in the red zone. On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper with a stern warning for what could happen here in the state if numbers continue to worsen.

The state also announced a new COVID-19 County Alert System to help counties track their own metrics. While Cooper says COVID cases aren’t surging in North Carolina, he says they are still rising.

Cooper says we’re climbing to a rate of around an 8% positive test rate, which is further from the goal of 5%.

The NCDHHS says the system will show where COVID hotspots are, categorizing counties in yellow, orange and red zones.

Counties in the yellow zone have substantial spread, counties in the orange zone have substantial spread and counties in the red zone have critical spread.

According the state’s map, Bladen County is in the orange zone and Columbus County is in the red zone. New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties are in the yellow zone.

Cooper says 10 counties are in the red zone and 43 counties are in the orange zone.

“The system also includes additional recommendations for individuals, businesses, community organizations and public officials on actions they should take,” Cooper said. “Simply put, this new county alert system shows our state’s viral hotspots.”

Health leaders say the County Alert System will also show residents and county leaders where they stand with COVID metrics, and help leaders implement new procedures to bring cases down.

“They can expand free, state-funded testing events,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen. “They can increase the availability of non-congregate housing, so people who need it can have a place to isolate or quarantine. They can increase enforcement of gathering limits and masks. They can also adopt local ordinances with civil penalties.”

Cooper acknowledges a lot of states having to tighten restrictions as cases rise and hospitals become full.

“If our metrics keep moving in the wrong direction, the state could impose additional orders, either at the local or statewide level,” Cooper said. “As numbers worsen here or across the country, We need North Carolinians to treat this virus like the deadly threat it still is.”

Cooper also urges people to re-evaluate their Thanksgiving plans to help prevent a surge after the holidays.

Find more information from the NCDHHS here.