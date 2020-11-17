New Orleans cancels 2021 Mardi Gras parades

(CNN) — Mardi Gras is going to look pretty different next year.

New Orleans has not completely canceled the annual carnival celebration that’s set to take place in February. However, the city says it will not be the same years past due to COVID.

On its Twitter page, the City of New Orleans said Mardi Gras will be modified so that it’s safe for everyone.

The website nola.gov says “parade of any kind will not be permitted this year.”

It adds that Bourbon Street and Frenchman Street entertainment districts will be open, but are subject to local and state COVID-19 guidelines.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell is asking the public’s help to submit ideas on how best to celebrate the famous holiday.