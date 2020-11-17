North Carolina museum to get fossils of ‘dueling dinosaurs’

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The skeletons of two dinosaurs that appeared to have died fighting each other have been donated to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

The nonprofit organization Friends of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences said in a statement on Tuesday that it acquired the fossilized animals with private funds.



The Tyrannosaurus rex and Triceratops horridus are known as the dueling dinosaurs.

They were buried together 67 million years ago and are intertwined in what looks like a final death match.

The carcasses were discovered on a Montana hillside and remain entombed within the sediment in which they were found.

According to the museum, the T. rex fossil is the only known 100 percent complete specimen ever found. The triceratops fossil is similarly well preserved.