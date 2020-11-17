Pender County woman accused of inappropriate relationship with teen girl

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says a Rocky Point woman is charged for having an inappropriate relationship with a teen girl.

Kelli Nicole Brown Flake, 40, is charged with indecent liberties with a child, felony aiding and abetting indecent liberties with a child, and failure to report a crime against a juvenile.

- Advertisement -

She was taken into custody on Monday.

Flake is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old girl and helping another person, Thomas Frank Andrews, Jr., with an inappropriate relationship with the same teen.

Additional charges are pending against both Flake and Andrews, deputies say.

Flake was initially given a $40,000 secured bond at the time of her arrest, but it was raised to $60,000 by the presiding judge at her first appearance.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at (910) 259-1437 to provide any related information regarding Andrews or Flake regarding these charges.