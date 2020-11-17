Pender County woman accused of inappropriate relationship with teen girl

Kelli Flake (Photo: PCSO)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says a Rocky Point woman is charged for having an inappropriate relationship with a teen girl.

Kelli Nicole Brown Flake, 40, is charged with indecent liberties with a child, felony aiding and abetting indecent liberties with a child, and failure to report a crime against a juvenile.

She was taken into custody on Monday.

Flake is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old girl and helping another person, Thomas Frank Andrews, Jr., with an inappropriate relationship with the same teen.

Thomas Andrews (Photo: PCSO)

Additional charges are pending against both Flake and Andrews, deputies say.

Flake was initially given a $40,000 secured bond at the time of her arrest, but it was raised to $60,000 by the presiding judge at her first appearance.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at (910) 259-1437 to provide any related information regarding Andrews or Flake regarding these charges.