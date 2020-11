WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A 6-month-old Husky mix is looking for his forever home.

Officer Stephen Watson with New Hanover County Animal Services described him to be sweet and energetic. Plus he loves to play with people.

He has already been vaccinated and microchipped, but he will need basic training.

If you are interested in adopting a pet please call the New Hanover County Animal Services for more information.

County residents can adopt for $70.