‘This is not going to be a normal Christmas’: Beloved NC town Santa dies from COVID-19

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) — A North Carolina man died over the weekend after being admitted to the hospital with what doctors believe was COVID-19.
Jim Helms, affectionately known as “Santa Jim,” has been dressing up as Santa Claus for years. He brought cheer to the community that families are going to miss this Christmas.
Helms was beloved and the community looked forward to seeing him every year downtown. Lincolnton Mayor Ed Hatley referred to him an “institution for Christmas.”
“It’s not going to be a regular Christmas this year for many reasons,” Hatley said, “But one of those reasons is that we’re not going to have Jim to play Santa Claus.”
Back in October, Helms posted on Facebook he was being treated for COVID 19. City leaders confirmed he died over the weekend.