Two sea turtles released into warmer waters off Oak Island coast

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Two sea turtles that traveled hundreds of miles to the North Carolina coast have been released back into the ocean.

The Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program teamed up with Sea Turtle Recovery in New Jersey to release two juvenile green sea turtles, Copper and Maize, on Monday.

One of the turtles came to the rehab facility last month after being found stranded in the cold waters of Forked River.

The OKI sea turtle organization says there were not able to announce details of the release ahead of time due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Watch the release in the video player above.