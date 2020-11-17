University dean resigns over statements about Biden voters

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (AP) — A dean at a university in Virginia has resigned after posting a statement on Facebook that called supporters of President-elect Joe Biden “ignorant, anti-American and anti-Christian.”

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Virginia Wesleyan University announced the resignation Monday in a statement on its website.

The school in Virginia Beach said Paul Ewell resigned as Dean of Virginia Wesleyan University Global Campus.

He’s also leaving his job as a professor of management, business, and economics.

Ewell’s post told Biden supporters to “unfriend” him and accused them of corrupting not only the election but “our youth … our country.”

His statements appeared to draw praise from President Donald Trump.