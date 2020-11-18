BCS: 54% of middle schoolers, 38% of high schoolers are failing at least one class

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We’re continuing to learn how the pandemic is affecting students as many are primarily still learning from home.

In Brunswick County, the district says the quarter one failure rates for middle and high schoolers are at least twice as high as last year.

A spokesman for Brunswick County Schools says 54% of all middle schoolers were failing at least one class during the first quarter. That’s more than twice as many in 2019.

The district says 38% of high schoolers were failing at least one class during the first quarter.

In New Hanover County, 4,467 middle and high school students were failing at least one class at the end of the first grading period on October 2. That’s 35.75 percent of middle school students and 29.31 percent of high school students.

A spokesman for Pender County Schools says more than 30% of students at four of the six middle schools were failing at least one class.