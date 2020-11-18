Buzzards converge on North Carolina home, terrorize homeowner

BUNN, NC (WTVD) — The lights are strung and their Christmas decorations are up but it seems like their stubborn Halloween decorations just won’t go away.

“It was eerie. It was a very eerie feeling,” said Alexandra Caldwell.

Like an unwelcome welcome committee, 10 to 20 buzzards start each morning on Caldwell’s roof.

“The sunrise comes up on my back porch and it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s so pretty.’ Then it’s like you see the buzzards,” Caldwell said.

But they’re more than just unsightly. They’ve picked at the shingles and the chimney and left behind droppings.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, buzzards have destructive behavior. They tear off window caulking and roof shingles and their droppings can be toxic.

“They’re destroying our property,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell says she’s called the town, the county, and federal officials for help but so far she’s had no luck.

