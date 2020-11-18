Deadline near for hand tally of presidential race in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Election officials across Georgia are staring down a deadline to complete a hand tally of the presidential race in the state.

The hand recount of nearly 5 million votes stemmed from an audit required by a new state law and wasn’t in response to any suspected problems with the state’s results or an official recount request.

The law requires the audit to be done before the counties’ certified results can be certified by the state.

The deadline for the counties to complete the audit is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, ahead of the Friday deadline for state certification.